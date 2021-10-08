Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.