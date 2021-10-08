Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

VRNS stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,919 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

