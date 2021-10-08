VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Get VectivBio alerts:

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VectivBio (VECT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.