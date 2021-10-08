Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 970,642 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $16.01.

The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.