Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 4.8%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80. 8,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 812,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

