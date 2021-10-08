Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report sales of $218.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.10 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

VRNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 346,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,310. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.