Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report sales of $218.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.10 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

VRNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 346,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,310. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

