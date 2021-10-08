Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

