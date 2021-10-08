Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.49

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.49 and last traded at $98.16, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

