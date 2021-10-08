Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 24,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

