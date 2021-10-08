ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 3rd

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

ViacomCBS has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

VIAC stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

