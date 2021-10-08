VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) Short Interest Update

VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VSPC opened at $0.00 on Friday. VIASPACE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

VIASPACE, Inc engages in the production of Giant King Grass, an energy crop which focuses on the renewable energy based on biomass. Its product can be used as pellets and bio coal and bio methane for electricity and biorefinery. The company was founded by Carl Allan Kukkonen and Amjad Saleh Abdallat in July 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

