VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Protect America ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 63.18% of VictoryShares Protect America ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.
VictoryShares Protect America ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.66.
VictoryShares Protect America ETF Company Profile
