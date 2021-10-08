Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $249.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.56, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.97.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

