Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,905 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

