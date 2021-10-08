Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 391,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 488,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,692,000 after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,036,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

MAR opened at $157.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $142.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

