Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 734 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 70.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 568,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,136,000 after buying an additional 88,122 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 475,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,586,000 after buying an additional 124,515 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day moving average is $248.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

