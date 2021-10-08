Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

