Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,425 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

