Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 1,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 430,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $715.85 million, a P/E ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

