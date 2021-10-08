VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

VZIO opened at $21.27 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $245,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,039 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

