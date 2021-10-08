Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1,569.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 106,552 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.52 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

