Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $32.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.