Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $176.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.