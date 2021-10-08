W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 74.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $12,750,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.81. 4,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

