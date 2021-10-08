W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $15.78 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.25. 10,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

