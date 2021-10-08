W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 126 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $494.46. 7,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.65 and a 200 day moving average of $474.96. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.