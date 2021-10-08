W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.98

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.98 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.34 ($0.10). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), with a volume of 868,821 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.40. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.