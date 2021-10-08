Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.81.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.