Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,891.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,216 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.07. 30,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $387.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

