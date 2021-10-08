Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 5,720 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers makes up 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,064,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

