Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 39,020 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $3,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

R stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.