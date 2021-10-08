Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,410 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Andersons by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 7,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.