Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

