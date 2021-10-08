Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the quarter. Deluxe makes up 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,669,000 after buying an additional 198,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,392,000 after buying an additional 84,852 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,048,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,425. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

