Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.79% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $64.38. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

