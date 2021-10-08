Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €82.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.45.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.