Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 786,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.97% of iPower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.58. iPower Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that iPower Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

