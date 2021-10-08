WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.