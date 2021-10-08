Wedbush Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOO. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

