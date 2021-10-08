Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Weis Markets accounts for about 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMK traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,255. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

