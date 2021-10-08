Wells Fargo & Company Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $22.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.