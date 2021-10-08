WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in WESCO International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

