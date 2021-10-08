Western Midstream Partners, LP to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

