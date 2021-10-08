Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.47

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.47 and traded as high as $90.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 655,261 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

