Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Weyco Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weyco Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

