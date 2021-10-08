Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1544 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.