Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.64.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$7.49.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,254,361.68. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450 over the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

