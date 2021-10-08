WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Sells $401,000.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00.

NYSE WOW opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

