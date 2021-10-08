William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

