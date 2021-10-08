William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 88.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,724 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 73.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 16,418.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $70.87 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

